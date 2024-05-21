World leaders reaffirm commitment to one-China principle

BEIJING: Governments, political parties and international organizations worldwide have reiterated their adherence to the one-China principle and their firm opposition to the “Taiwan independence” agenda. Hours after the assumption of office of Taiwan region’s new leader, Lai Ching-te, on Monday, Nauru reiterated its firm support and adherence to the one-China principle. The resumption of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Nauru and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on January 24 asserts the one-China principle and reunification of China, according to a statement issued by the Nauruan government. Nauru recognizes that there is but one China in the world, with the government of the PRC as the sole government representing the whole of China, according to the statement. Consistent with the one-China principle, Nauru opposes the notion of “Taiwan independence” and interference by external forces in China’s internal affairs and firmly supports all efforts by the Chinese government to realize national reunification, it said. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Honduras said in a statement on Monday that President Xiomara Castro and the Honduran government reaffirm their adherence to the one-China principle. More than 180 countries in the world recognize the one-China principle, said the statement, adding that Honduras established diplomatic relations with the PRC on the basis of the one-China principle. Russia on Monday accused the United States of escalating tensions in the Taiwan Straits, undermining stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region and hindering the peaceful reunification of China. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that, fueled by Western countries led by the U.S., separatist forces on the Taiwan island have artificially created an information environment in which cross-Straits relations are in discord.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari speaks to reporters during a recent interview.

In a recent interview, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari said his country firmly adheres to the one-China principle and resolutely opposes “Taiwan independence”. “Taiwan is part of China,” he said. “There is no other way.” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on a recent TV program that the United States and NATO are trying to use the Taiwan question to draw China into war, but China has enough wisdom and military and technological strength to meet the challenge. There is only one China in the world, and there is only one China in the international system with the United Nations as its core, said Maduro. Taiwan is China’s territory, and any attempt to challenge the one-China principle will inevitably fail, he added.

Recently, UN agencies and international organizations in Geneva have reaffirmed adherence to Resolution 2758 of the UN General Assembly and firmly support the one-China principle. Nourredine Djoudi, who previously served as Algeria’s ambassador to South Africa and the Netherlands, personally participated in the historic event promoting the return of the People’s Republic of China to the United Nations. Djoudi stated that the adoption of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 was a victory for the one-China principle and for developing countries. It represents an international consensus and the trend of history, said Djoudi. “This conclusion is unambiguous and should not be distorted or altered by any country.” Pakistan reiterated the one-China principle, saying that UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 is a reaffirmation of the principle by the UN. The resolution restored the lawful rights of the People’s Republic of China at the UN, said Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson for Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry. Baloch said the resolution unequivocally recognized the representatives of the government of the People’s Republic of China as the only legitimate representatives of China to the UN. Pakistan’s policy on Taiwan is consistent, clear and principled, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China, she added.

A file photo of the UN headquarters in New York City.