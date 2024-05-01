Pakistan put on the map at US Game Developers Conference

Six Pakistani companies, accompanied by a delegation of 30, actively participated in Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024 held in San Francisco, USA this April.

The Pakistani delegation enthusiastically engaged in networking, knowledge exchange, and exploration of collaboration opportunities with industry leaders from around the globe, according to a press release released on Monday.

Pakistan’s gaming sector exhibits immense promise, boasting a valuation of nearly $200 million, which contributes to 1% of the global market. With over 200 studios, the industry primarily garners revenue from North America and Europe, experiencing a remarkable growth rate of approximately 125%. The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) tirelessly explores novel avenues to showcase and enhance the growth trajectory of Pakistan’s IT sector.

The USA remains a pivotal market for global technology exports, including those from Pakistan. Given that approximately 50% of Pakistan’s total IT/ITeS exports are directed towards the USA, PSEB underscores the importance of establishing a robust market presence to expand business opportunities worldwide.

As Pakistan continues to invest in its digital economy and foster innovation within the gaming sector, its participation at GDC reaffirmed its commitment to becoming a premier global hub for game development.

The gaming industry in Pakistan is gaining momentum, showing promising signs of growth alongside notable challenges. With an estimated 36 million gamers, roughly 16% of the population, the country boasts a substantial gaming community.

Projections suggest that by 2023, the industry could surpass $200 million in the country, marking a significant milestone. However, despite this potential, there are hurdles to overcome. One major challenge is the comparatively lower average spending per gamer, limiting overall revenue potential. Additionally, the absence of widely available payment gateways like PayPal complicates international transactions for Pakistani developers, somewhat hindering their ability to tap into global markets.

Government support could be a catalyst for accelerated growth within the industry.

However, one area of gaming that is not seen is traditional casinos as it is prohibited by law. Even on the best 토토사이트 순위 platforms, “betting successfully requires a bit of luck, as well as practice and strategy,” according to expert Heechan Kim.

The emergence of Pakistani content creators and influencers on platforms like YouTube and Twitch has also boosted the popularity of electronic gaming. They share gameplay highlights and engage with audiences, creating a sense of community and inspiring others to join in.

Younger adults, in particular, are gravitating towards interactive gaming experiences, finding them more engaging than traditional entertainment options. International gaming companies have taken notice, leading to increased localization efforts and tailored events for the Pakistani audience.

The ubiquity of smartphones has sparked a mobile gaming revolution, with many using free-to-play mobile games as a gateway into gaming culture. Games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), Tekken 7, Valorant, and PUBG have gained significant traction in local tournaments and leagues especially.

Looking ahead, a continued focus on mobile development tailored to both local and international audiences is paramount. Exploring innovative monetization strategies beyond in-app purchases could unlock new revenue streams. Furthermore, investments in esports infrastructure and professional player development could lay the groundwork for a thriving esports ecosystem in Pakistan.

In 2024, Pakistan is well poised to make a lasting mark on the global gaming stage. And, as more Pakistanis embrace electronic gaming, the country stands ready to contribute to the ever-evolving world of esports.