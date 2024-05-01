Google all set to launch 50 smart schools in Pakistan

US tech giant Google is poised to launch 50 smart schools in Pakistan’s federal capital, along with expanding various initiatives such as teacher workshops, youth training through Google Career Certificates, and the creation of a public Google Reference School.

The Google for Education team, in collaboration with their local partner Tech Valley, recently met with the Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to discuss upcoming projects for Pakistan’s educational sector.

These 50 smart schools in Islamabad will be provided with 30,000 Google for Education IDs that include AI-powered features like practice sets and a range of digital tools aimed at boosting collaboration and productivity, as reported by the state news agency.

The meeting also covered several forthcoming efforts, including teacher training workshops on Google for Education tools, the creation of a public Google Reference School, training 2,000 youths with job-ready skills through Google Career Certificates, and the possibility of co-hosting an Edutech event with the Ministry of Federal Education in Pakistan.

On International Women’s Day in March, the US tech giant reaffirmed its commitment to further empower women, expressing that equipping women with necessary skills and resources can lead to a future marked by increased equality, inclusion, and prosperity.

Google acknowledged the immense potential and set out to close these gaps by initiating several programs aimed at fostering greater equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace. The Google Career Certificates program, which began in Pakistan in 2022, is one such initiative.

The program dedicated at least 50% of its scholarships exclusively to women, enhancing their economic opportunities and supporting their career aspirations. It granted 44,500 scholarships in 2023 and has pledged an additional 45,000 scholarships for 2024 to benefit more participants.

The Google News Initiative (GNI), supported by its local partners, trained young journalists, offered opportunities for women to acquire reporting skills, and tackled the challenge of making newsrooms more accessible.