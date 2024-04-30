Pak-Saudi bilateral ties, economic partnership getting stronger, deeper: PM

Says Saudi business leaders will further expedite economic partnership between two countries

Highlights significance of his three-day visit to Kingdom, terming it very fruitful discussions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the bilateral relations and economic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are getting stronger and deeper.

The prime minister, in a statement issued at the conclusion of his visit to the Kingdom to attend the special meeting of World Economic Forum, saying a delegation of Saudi businessmen was about to visit Pakistan in the coming days.

He said the visit of Saudi business leaders will further expedite economic partnership between the two countries.

“The visit would help accelerate the pace of economic partnership between the two countries, he added. The prime minister reiterated the resolve to make all-out efforts to materialise the understanding reached between the two leaderships. With the Pak-Saudi economic partnership, a new era of bilateral ties had begun, he remarked.

He recalled that a record exchange of high-level delegations took place between the two countries during the past couple of months.

The Prime Minister expressed the resolve to work hard to materialize the understanding reached at the leadership level.

Highlighting the significance of his three-day visit to the Kingdom marking the very fruitful discussions, the prime minister also mentioned his interactions with the world leaders which led to positive developments in multifaceted cooperation in trade and investment.

Referring to his address at the World Economic Forum, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that he had categorically made it clear that there could be no peace in the world without establishing peace in Gaza. He thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for warm hospitality during the visit, and also for his directives to his ministers regarding Pakistan.

He also expressed gratitude to the Saudi ministers for their efforts and full preparations to help reach understanding between the leaderships of two countries.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, the Prime Minister also held meetings with world leaders to promote mutual cooperation in multilateral sectors as well as trade and investment.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong trade, defense and cultural ties. The Kingdom is home to over 2.7 million Pakistani expatriates and serves as the top source of remittances to the cash-strapped South Asian country.

Both countries have been closely working to increase bilateral trade and investment deals, and the Kingdom recently reaffirmed its commitment to expedite an investment package worth $5 billion.