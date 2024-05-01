Accused in Salman Khan house firing case commits suicide in jail

One of the two arms dealers implicated in the shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan’s residence has died by suicide today while in police custody, according to sources. Anuj Thapan, 32, who was arrested in Punjab on April 26, entered a bathroom linked to the police cell at 11 am and committed suicide, sources revealed.

He shared the cell with ten other inmates, overseen by four to five police officers.

Thapan and another suspect, Sonu Subhash Chander, reportedly supplied the firearms used in the shooting at the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor’s Mumbai home on April 14.

The reasons behind Anuj Thapan’s suicide are currently being investigated, sources noted.

Former Maharashtra senior police official PK Jain told NDTV that any death in custody must be treated as a homicide. “The CID (Criminal Investigation Department) will interrogate all the police officers at the station,” Mr. Jain stated.

The ex-police chief mentioned that police typically make sure that cells are cleared of any items that could be used for suicide.

“There have been incidents where individuals have used their pajamas to hang themselves inside cells… There is always a police officer on duty to prevent escapes and monitor for any signs of suicide attempts,” Mr. Jain explained to NDTV.

Two other suspects, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, who are believed to have carried out the shooting, are also in custody. They were captured on CCTV departing the scene on a motorcycle on the night of the incident.

All four accused are known to have ties, either directly or indirectly, with incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Bishnoi’s criminal operations include kidnapping, murder, extortion for ransom, cross-border and inland smuggling of sophisticated weapons, contraband, and illegal liquor.

Last month, the Mumbai Crime Branch stated that it had uncovered solid evidence against Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, labeling them as the most wanted suspects in this case.

Since November 2022, due to threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and another gangster, Goldy Brar, Salman Khan’s security has been upgraded to Y-Plus. The actor is permitted to carry a personal firearm and uses an armored vehicle.