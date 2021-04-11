Opinion

The circular debt menace

The government does not inspire confidence

Editorial
By Editorial
0
0

Energy SAPM Tabish Gauhar says that the government has a Debt Management Plan to tackle circular debt, and has predicted that without its implementation it will lead to circular debt doubling to Rs 4.6 trillion in the two years to 2023, from the present Rs 2.3 trillion. He also mentioned that the circular debt had been Rs 1.1 trillion when the PTI took office. He has mentioned as a consequence that tariffs would have to be hiked, clearly implying that the coming hike, of Rs 4.50 per unit, will only cover current debt stock, not future debt.

Though he mentioned such steps as getting a longer tenure for Chinese IPP debt and reducing capacity payments, the real prongs of the Plan will be reduction in line losses by achieving efficiency in the distribution companies, from the existing 17.8 percent to 15.3 percent, as well as improving bill recovery from the current 90 percent to 95 percent by June 2023. How exactly this will be achieved, when the government has not done much in the first half of its tenure, has not been made clear. There are two problems: first, the Plan contains no new suggestions, only ideas which were around when the government took office; second, the Plan has been drafted with World Bank help, so as to get back on the IMF’s EFF, which means the government does not have ownership of it. This lack of commitment is the most worrisome, for it means that the government would probably be satisfied to let the problem fester.

- Advertisement -

However, that it cannot do. It is likelier than not that the problem will blow up in its face in an election year. It can expect pressure from the countries where the IPPs attracted investment over the capacity payments, quite apart from continuing IMF pressure on this issue. Mr Gauhar has said that the Prime Minister does not want to raise tariffs any further. It is creditable that he does not, but this issue must be treated with the seriousness it deserves if it is not to destroy the nation’s entire economy.

Previous articleJournalist Wasim Alam shot dead in Karak
Editorial
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Global fiscal health

While deep recession, and stimulus spending were one side of the coin during 2020 that saw the covid-19 pandemic unfolding, on the other side,...
Read more
Comment

Making American Hate again?

By: Javaria Nisar As the coronavirus rapidly spreads across the world, so do racism, hate crimes, and xenophobia. It is time to put a full...
Read more
Comment

Getting away with a extrajudicial execution

One of the darkest chapters of Indian judicial partiality was left hanging half closed and banging in the wind when Major Avtar Singh, the...
Read more
Letters

Climate threat

Through your esteemed newspaper, I would like to spread awareness regarding global warming. Throughout the world every country is going through a phenomenon of...
Read more
Letters

Strict SOPs for students

The Education Minister has recently shared his tweet about the educational institutions . He said class one to eight should remain off and 9th...
Read more
Letters

Protect our world

Our beautiful world has been going through numerous problems out there. For instance, climate crisis, climate migration and crop failure have been nagging the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Global fiscal health

While deep recession, and stimulus spending were one side of the coin during 2020 that saw the covid-19 pandemic unfolding, on the other side,...

Making American Hate again?

Getting away with a extrajudicial execution

Climate threat

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.