Journalist Wasim Alam shot dead in Karak

KARAK: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a local journalist and fled the scene, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Metha Khel area of Karak where unknown culprits sprayed bullets journalist Wasim Alam killing him on the spot.

The attackers fled the scene of crime and the journalist’s body was shifted to District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital Karak for postmortem.

The family of the deceased said that they did not have enmity with anyone.

The police, after registering a case against unknown culprits, started the investigation.