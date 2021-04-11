Woman axed to death by sons for ‘honour’

SANGAR: In a shocking incident of so-called honour killing, a 45-year-old mother was killed by her two sons over her alleged relationship with a neighbor in Sanghar District on Sunday.

Dela Magsi was accused of having developed an illicit relationship with her neighbor Al-Bachaio Magsi.

The incident occurred in Majnoon Magsi village within the limits of Nawabad Police Station near Jam Nawaz Ali taluka of Sanghar district in Sindh.

Dela Magsi’s two sons axed their mother and the neighbour to death.