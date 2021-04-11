NATIONAL

Hearing of Justice Isa’s review petition to resume on Tuesday

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up on Tuesday a request of Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the presidential reference against him that seeks a review of the majority verdict on the reference.

In June last, the apex court quashed the reference which accused the judge of being in possession of multiple undeclared properties in the United Kingdom in the name of his wife, Sarina Isa, and children, terming it “invalid”.

Seven of the 10 judges on the bench had also ordered the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to seek explanations from Sarina and her children on the nature and source of funding for the said properties and submit a report to the registrar of the Supreme Court.

Isa — along with other petitioners including Sarina, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) — seeks a review and expunging of seven paragraphs, ranging from 3 to 11.

A 10-member larger bench — headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Aminuddin Khan — will resume hearing in the petition.

Previous articlePoliceman among three held in harassment case
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Policeman among three held in harassment case

KARACHI: Police on Sunday arrested three more suspects, including a cop, on the complaint of blackmailing and harassment of a woman who committed suicide...
Read more
NATIONAL

Confirmed Covid-19 cases surge past 721,000

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan is struggling to contain the third wave of Covid-19, the country reported 5,050 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police say wanted militant killed in shootout

MULTAN: Counterterrorism police killed one of the most wanted militants in a shootout in Rawalpindi, a police official said Sunday. Officer Kashif Hussain said three...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran fulfilled promise of transparent elections: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled his promise...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi leaves for two-day Germany visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left for a two-day visit to Germany to discuss bilateral relations, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday. Speaking to reporters...
Read more
NATIONAL

Church leader demands fair probe into blasphemy charge against Faisalabad nurses

LAHORE: A senior church leader has expressed concern over the arrest of two Christian nurses on blasphemy accusation in Faisalabad and demanded their immediate...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran fulfilled promise of transparent elections: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled his promise...

Qureshi leaves for two-day Germany visit

Church leader demands fair probe into blasphemy charge against Faisalabad nurses

Electrical problem strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.