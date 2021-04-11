Hearing of Justice Isa’s review petition to resume on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up on Tuesday a request of Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the presidential reference against him that seeks a review of the majority verdict on the reference.

In June last, the apex court quashed the reference which accused the judge of being in possession of multiple undeclared properties in the United Kingdom in the name of his wife, Sarina Isa, and children, terming it “invalid”.

Seven of the 10 judges on the bench had also ordered the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to seek explanations from Sarina and her children on the nature and source of funding for the said properties and submit a report to the registrar of the Supreme Court.

Isa — along with other petitioners including Sarina, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) — seeks a review and expunging of seven paragraphs, ranging from 3 to 11.

A 10-member larger bench — headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Aminuddin Khan — will resume hearing in the petition.