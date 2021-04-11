NATIONAL

SC to take up PPP leader’s bail request on Thursday

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up the bail request of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former National Assembly (NA) opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah for hearing on Thursday.

A three-member bench — presided over by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed — will hear the requests filed by Shah and his son Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah.

The court, while fixing the petition for hearing, sent notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shah, along with 18 of his close relatives and associates, has been facing charges of having accumulated assets beyond means in a mega-corruption reference filed by the dirty money watchdog.

He was arrested in September 2019 and since then has been under police custody though he was admitted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Sukkur, a few days later for treatment.

He was nominated as an “accused No.1” in Reference No.17/2019 along with 17 others and the “petitioner/accused in connivance with other suspects accumulated assets beyond their known sources” to the tune of Rs 1.229 billion which were disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The NAB had also approached the Supreme Court against the decision to grant bail to Shah’s son-in-law, daughter, and other members of the family.

