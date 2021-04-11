Policeman among three held in harassment case

KARACHI: Police on Sunday arrested three more suspects, including a cop, on the complaint of blackmailing and harassment of a woman who committed suicide in Shadman Town neighbourhood here.

Karachi Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghulam Murtaza Tabasam said the suspects include a police constable and two civilians. He said mobile phones seized from their possession will be sent to the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for forensic examination.

The suspects had deleted all the relevant data from their cellphones, Tabasam added.

The 41-year-old woman had ended her life last week by committing suicide. The case was registered against six men while three of them were arrested shortly afterward.

According to the police case lodged on a complaint of the deceased’s brother, the woman committed suicide because “she was fed up with the ‘blackmailing, harassment and threats’ of the suspects”.

On Saturday, a court handed over the custody of the three men to police on two-day physical remand.