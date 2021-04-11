NATIONAL

Policeman among three held in harassment case

By INP

KARACHI: Police on Sunday arrested three more suspects, including a cop, on the complaint of blackmailing and harassment of a woman who committed suicide in Shadman Town neighbourhood here.

Karachi Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghulam Murtaza Tabasam said the suspects include a police constable and two civilians. He said mobile phones seized from their possession will be sent to the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for forensic examination.

The suspects had deleted all the relevant data from their cellphones, Tabasam added.

The 41-year-old woman had ended her life last week by committing suicide. The case was registered against six men while three of them were arrested shortly afterward.

According to the police case lodged on a complaint of the deceased’s brother, the woman committed suicide because “she was fed up with the ‘blackmailing, harassment and threats’ of the suspects”.

On Saturday, a court handed over the custody of the three men to police on two-day physical remand.

Previous articleConfirmed Covid-19 cases surge past 721,000
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Confirmed Covid-19 cases surge past 721,000

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan is struggling to contain the third wave of Covid-19, the country reported 5,050 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police say wanted militant killed in shootout

MULTAN: Counterterrorism police killed one of the most wanted militants in a shootout in Rawalpindi, a police official said Sunday. Officer Kashif Hussain said three...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran fulfilled promise of transparent elections: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled his promise...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi leaves for two-day Germany visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left for a two-day visit to Germany to discuss bilateral relations, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday. Speaking to reporters...
Read more
NATIONAL

Church leader demands fair probe into blasphemy charge against Faisalabad nurses

LAHORE: A senior church leader has expressed concern over the arrest of two Christian nurses on blasphemy accusation in Faisalabad and demanded their immediate...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N wins Daska by-election with huge margin

SIALKOT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar emerged victorious in much-hyped NA-75 Daska by-poll with a huge margin of over 19,000 votes on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Qureshi leaves for two-day Germany visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left for a two-day visit to Germany to discuss bilateral relations, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday. Speaking to reporters...

Church leader demands fair probe into blasphemy charge against Faisalabad nurses

Electrical problem strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility

21 miners trapped after Xinjiang coal mine accident: Chinese media

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.