Courts blamed for defective police investigation, judge regrets

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Dogar on Tuesday expressed displeasure over non-compliance of police with court orders in separate cases, observing the negligence was rendering the courts ineffective.

“People don’t make comments against other institutions but only the image of courts is tarnished,” Justice Dogar said.

“The image of the judiciary is being tarnished, courts are blamed and victimised [for police’s negligence] but people are not aware of the loopholes left in cases by the police [during the investigation].”

All courts function within the legal framework, he explained.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani, Lahore police chief Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, and other police officials were also present during the hearing.

In various cases, Justice Dogar had passed orders that the police had failed to carry out. During the proceeding, IGP Ghani said the future orders would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Concluding the hearing, Justice Dogar ordered Ghani to submit a report with a list of all orders that were complied with and those that weren’t.