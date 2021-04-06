CITY

Courts blamed for defective police investigation, judge regrets

By INP

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Dogar on Tuesday expressed displeasure over non-compliance of police with court orders in separate cases, observing the negligence was rendering the courts ineffective.

“People don’t make comments against other institutions but only the image of courts is tarnished,” Justice Dogar said.

“The image of the judiciary is being tarnished, courts are blamed and victimised [for police’s negligence] but people are not aware of the loopholes left in cases by the police [during the investigation].”

All courts function within the legal framework, he explained.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani, Lahore police chief Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, and other police officials were also present during the hearing.

In various cases, Justice Dogar had passed orders that the police had failed to carry out. During the proceeding, IGP Ghani said the future orders would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Concluding the hearing, Justice Dogar ordered Ghani to submit a report with a list of all orders that were complied with and those that weren’t.

Previous articleMaryam urges LHC to reject NAB request of bail cancellation with penalty
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Maryam urges LHC to reject NAB request of bail cancellation with penalty

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday requested the Lahore High Court (LHC) to turn down a National Accountability Bureau...
Read more
NATIONAL

Deeply saddened by loss of life in Indonesia floods: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday expressed sadness for the deaths of "precious lives" in Indonesia in unprecedented floods and landslides triggered by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Meals on wheels programme to be further expanded: PTI leader

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday said the Koi Bhooka Na Soye (KBNS) programme of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will be further expanded...
Read more
NATIONAL

1mn doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered: Umar

ISLAMABAD: The government has administered coronavirus vaccine shots to more than one million people, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced on Tuesday. "More than...
Read more
NATIONAL

Russian foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is arriving in Islamabad today on a two-day official visit to discuss ways to "further broaden and deepen...
Read more
NATIONAL

On-campus classes for grades 1-8 to remain suspended in Covid-19 hotspots

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday decided to keep in-person classes for students in grades one to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

1mn doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered: Umar

ISLAMABAD: The government has administered coronavirus vaccine shots to more than one million people, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced on Tuesday. "More than...

Russian foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan today

US expects ‘difficult’ Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

Indian states seek widening of vaccinations as second surge overtakes first wave

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.