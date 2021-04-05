As we all know stray dogs are one of the major issues in the city of Karachi. The increase in the number of dogs is now becoming a problem as they start to terrorize locals and sometimes even bite them. I am a resident of a posh area behind Saifee hospital and the whole street is ledden with stray dogs which bark at passer bys. Our government doesn’t have enough vaccination to treat the patients, which endangers the life of innocent citizens. This problem should be solved as it could lead to emergence of different other problems in future too.

Syeda Eman Fatima

- Advertisement -

Karachi