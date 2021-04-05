Problems faced by the Karachiites

Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan both in area and population. Once, it was the province of Pakistan but now it is the province of Sindh. The city has economical as well as geographical importance having two largest seaports and its location on Arabian Sea. Generating the most of the revenue (70%) for the country and paying the highest tax to the Government of Pakistan.

Karachi is one of the world’s fastest growing cities but its problems are also growing with the same manner. Pollution, traffic, water, electricity are the major issues faced by the Karachites. The bad conditions of the roads cause a lot of inconvenience to the people, causing traffic jams and frequent accidents.

In the recent times of 2020, Karachi faced huge destruction due to the heavy monsoon rains. There was no proper system of sewerage, roads were flooded terribly. The authorities proved to be a total failure for the residents of Karachi. The awful conditions of public transport make the journey more exhausting. They are often operated by the reckless drivers who don’t even follow the traffic rules of the roads. With such a big population there is no proper means of transportation. Garbage and rubbish can be seen everywhere, making the environment polluted. The massive electricity crisis has crippled life in Karachi. The power breakdown of 10-12 hours is faced mostly without being announced to the residents. Especially in summers and in the month of Ramzan Kareem load shedding is to be considered as a habitual issue. Water is also not provided properly to every citizen. There are a lot of water mafias, who charge so much money for the water which is directed to be supplied to the citizens without payment.

The concerned authorities are therefore requested to look into these matters without any further delay and take suitable steps to solve these problems.

Numaira Mir

Karachi