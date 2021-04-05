Different kinds of racism

Through the column of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to talk about racism in Pakistan. Even in Islamic countries like Pakistan, racism has become commonplace. There are many levels of racism in Pakistan, including racial, religious, sectarian, tribal, provincial and ethnic prejudices. Every year in Moharram, Shia-Sunni contradictions are seen.

Christians, who make up only 2% of the Pakistani population, are mostly seen working as sweepers or maids. Facial skin whitening creams and seeing them promoted in the media also demonstrates racism. This is a very disturbing mentality in Pakistan, but many people do not consider it racism. why not? Racism is a historical issue as well as a current issue not just in Pakistan but around the world. We cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that racism exists in mild, subtle forms that play with people’s mental health and make them unacceptable through society. We can only hope that this will end in the future and that one day we will finally find peace with other people’s skins, races and religions.

- Advertisement -

Hafsa Khan

Karachi