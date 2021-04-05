Opinion

Different kinds of racism

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
9
0

Through the column of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to talk about racism in Pakistan. Even in Islamic countries like Pakistan, racism has become commonplace. There are many levels of racism in Pakistan, including racial, religious, sectarian, tribal, provincial and ethnic prejudices. Every year in Moharram, Shia-Sunni contradictions are seen.

Christians, who make up only 2% of the Pakistani population, are mostly seen working as sweepers or maids. Facial skin whitening creams and seeing them promoted in the media also demonstrates racism. This is a very disturbing mentality in Pakistan, but many people do not consider it racism. why not? Racism is a historical issue as well as a current issue not just in Pakistan but around the world. We cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that racism exists in mild, subtle forms that play with people’s mental health and make them unacceptable through society. We can only hope that this will end in the future and that one day we will finally find peace with other people’s skins, races and religions.

- Advertisement -

Hafsa Khan

Karachi

Previous articleStray dogs
Next articleFashion revolution in Pakistan
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Heat stroke

Karachi may suffer the heat strokes again as it is bearing from the last few years. Heat strokes may cause severe health issues and...
Read more
Letters

Fashion revolution in Pakistan

I want to draw your attention towards fashion revolution in pakistan. In Pakistan, fashion has a profound impact on social, cultural and political factors....
Read more
Letters

Stray dogs

As we all know stray dogs are one of the major issues in the city of Karachi. The increase in the number of dogs...
Read more
Letters

Problems faced by the Karachiites

Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan both in area and population. Once, it was the province of Pakistan but now it is the province...
Read more
Comment

Misinterpretation of Pakistan’s Stance on Kashmir

Controversial debate accelerated on electronic and print media when the federal cabinet recently deferred the proposal of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for import of...
Read more
Comment

“Never again” seems to never apply anymore

In July 2011, South Sudan became independent from Sudan following six years of autonomy and 20 years of brutal war. Only two years later,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Problems faced by the Karachiites

Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan both in area and population. Once, it was the province of Pakistan but now it is the province...

Misinterpretation of Pakistan’s Stance on Kashmir

“Never again” seems to never apply anymore

The Imbroglio at the HEC

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.