Stung from the same hole twice

By Editor's Mail
India’s Narendra Modi reportedly said he wants “cordial relations” in a letter to his Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan. The letter appeared to be a rare overture of peace for the two rival nations. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to his Pakistani counterpart, saying he desires cordial relations with Pakistan, officials said, as relations thaw between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Two senior officials at Pakistan’s foreign ministry confirmed the contents of the letter. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government policy. Another round of hypocrisy is ready to take off and soon our media would spread news about the success of backdoor diplomacy and role of our friends in melting the ice of antagonism. Media channels will splash breaking news that a great breakthrough has been achieved and things would soon get back to normal between the two arch rivals. The govt and it’s allies would claim it as their diplomatic triumph while their fans would get engulfed in ecstacy.

This kind of euphoria is an old phenomenon. Whenever India finds itself in trouble, or it has a sinister plan up its sleeve, it offers a hand of friendship and our leaders readily and excitedly clutch the offered hand saying let bygones be bygone and let us give peace a chance in the overall interest of the two countries in particular and South Asia in general. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: The believer does not allow himself to be stung twice from the same hole. In this regard, I would like to recall the peace treaty signed with India on January 4, 2004 and the period till Nov 26, 2008 when we were in a state of euphoria, flying kites that all our core issues of Kashmir, Siachin, Sircreek and water would be resolved through composite dialogue. LoC was silenced. But India had a different plan.

Under the guise of peace and friendship, it fenced the whole length of the LoC and Pakistan helped India in subdueing the freedom movement in IOK. Getting rid of the threat of Kashmir which had become a bleeding wound for India, RAW launched biggest ever covert operations from Afghanistan to bleed and destabilise Pakistan and make it a failed state.

Syed Tahir Rashidi

Shahadpur

