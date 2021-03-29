Opinion

Agricultural problems

By Editor's Mail
Agriculture plays a very significant role for the development of the economy in the country, but disastrously agriculture sector in Pakistan faces major challenges, including depleting water resources, lack of technological innovation, low- quality seeds, and input supply, among others, however water resources are the lifeline for Pakistan, since 1950, the expanse of irrigated has tripled. Around 90 percent of the water use today goes to irrigate fields. The data obtained by the Pakistan Economic Survey 2016- 2017 shows that the share of agriculture output in the gross domestic product (GDP), is 19.5 percent, providing 42.3 percent employment to the labour force. So, I request the provincial as well as federal governments to look this measure, in order to solve issues of agriculture.

Rahim Humraz

Jath

