Opinion

Rights for all

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Now a days, from different media sources, we learn that many people including students, journalists, politicians, and other organizations talk a lot about human rights. A few days ago, we have seen the feminist demanding freedom of some sort, anyway, when we talk about human rights it includes every man, woman, and transgender. Normally, we didn’t consider their rights and always ignored them.

They are forced to leave their houses, their families and have to earn and survive on their own from a very little age. Unfortunately, they didn’t get an education. Their rights are ignored. They are forced to dance in marriages and begging for their survival. They are not considered as part of the society, bitter but true. But recently, a transgender opens a school where they learn the holy Quran. This is a madrassa having just two rooms but it is the best step to change the image of the transgender and the way society sees them.

- Advertisement -

It is also a motivation and inspiration for other transgender to realize that they can do such good things and for us as responsible citizens of the society to respect them. It is also true that there are many people and NGOs which work for the betterment and fought for the rights of Transgenders. It is also our duty as members of society to be responsible toward them and make our contribution.

Muhammad Danish Zia

Islamabad

Previous articleAgricultural problems
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Agricultural problems

Agriculture plays a very significant role for the development of the economy in the country, but disastrously agriculture sector in Pakistan faces major challenges,...
Read more
Letters

Stung from the same hole twice

India’s Narendra Modi reportedly said he wants “cordial relations” in a letter to his Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan. The letter appeared to be a...
Read more
Comment

The gunaah/sawaab fixation

Many Muslims develop in early childhood this obsession with gunaah and sawaab, which they are rarely able to outgrow. It is easy to blame...
Read more
Comment

NCOC

Actually, the title of this article should be Asad Umar, Quo vadis?  Prime Minister Imran Khan, after obtaining power in 2018, gathered a large...
Read more
Comment

Pakistan’s legalized aggression

Some parents, albeit not all have gotten a sigh of relief after Pakistan’s National Assembly, had passed a historic bill banning corporal punishments for...
Read more
Editorials

Lending support to hybrid system

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, the two firebrand leaders of the PDM. have gone on medical leave. Thankfully, neither...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

NCOC

Actually, the title of this article should be Asad Umar, Quo vadis?  Prime Minister Imran Khan, after obtaining power in 2018, gathered a large...

President Alvi, Pervaiz Khattak test positive for Covid-19

Woman axed to death for honour, paramour injured

Pakistan’s legalized aggression

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.