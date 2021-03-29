Rights for all

Now a days, from different media sources, we learn that many people including students, journalists, politicians, and other organizations talk a lot about human rights. A few days ago, we have seen the feminist demanding freedom of some sort, anyway, when we talk about human rights it includes every man, woman, and transgender. Normally, we didn’t consider their rights and always ignored them.

They are forced to leave their houses, their families and have to earn and survive on their own from a very little age. Unfortunately, they didn’t get an education. Their rights are ignored. They are forced to dance in marriages and begging for their survival. They are not considered as part of the society, bitter but true. But recently, a transgender opens a school where they learn the holy Quran. This is a madrassa having just two rooms but it is the best step to change the image of the transgender and the way society sees them.

It is also a motivation and inspiration for other transgender to realize that they can do such good things and for us as responsible citizens of the society to respect them. It is also true that there are many people and NGOs which work for the betterment and fought for the rights of Transgenders. It is also our duty as members of society to be responsible toward them and make our contribution.

Muhammad Danish Zia

Islamabad