FIA officer suspended over alleged harassment at Karachi airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has suspended one of its immigration officers over an incident of alleged harassment at the Jinnah International Airport, according to a news outlet.

As per the report, FIA Sindh Director Amir Farooqi had taken notice of the officer’s act of harassing a young woman arriving from Bahrain to Karachi.

Some officials said the incident of alleged harassment was happened on Monday evening when the security agency’s officer asked the young woman for her number and sweetmeat. The onlookers filmed the suspect, who was unable to respond to any of the questions.

On the other hand, the FIA officer suspected of harassment said he had asked the woman for her number to write in the list and for sweetmeat as a joke.

The FIA director later suspended the immigration officer, directed him to report at the zonal office, and initiated departmental action against him.