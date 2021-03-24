Regional peace, development linked to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination: Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi on Tuesday said that regional peace is linked to right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people and the Kashmiris would soon get freedom from the illegal occupation by the Indian regime.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants at a seminar held under the aegis of Ittehad-e-Islami, Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and Pakistan Falah Party.

Afridi said that the EU DisInfoLab has exposed the Indian fake news and the world now understands how Indian media and propaganda machinery have been twisting facts about Kashmir.

He said the ceasefire agreement was reached upon with the Indian army to safeguard the Kashmiri population living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), adding that the Indian agents have been twisting facts to portray the ceasefire agreement in a negative manner.

He said that the recent statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa about regional peace and development were also being negatively projected by the Indian media.

Afridi reiterated that Pakistan stands committed to the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people and said the Kashmiris would be provided support at all platforms till they get the right.

He said the Indian occupational forces were committing war crimes in Kashmir and urged the world leaders to take action and sanction the Indian army personnel and regime for committing war crimes in the IOJK.

“On the Pakistan Day, the entire Pakistani nation, especially the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, must be congratulated for their steadfastness and continued struggle for the completion of incomplete agenda of partition of the subcontinent,” said Afridi.

“Kashmir is incomplete agenda of the 1947 partition. We will continue all possible efforts for the independence of Kashmir. On the Pakistan Day, we pledge to continue all possible diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris.”

He said the Pakistan Day reminds us of the sacrifices made by our elders for the country. “Posters and flags in support of Pakistan at various places across the IOJK emerged today on the occasion of Pakistan Day are evidence of our bonding. That is why we condemn the Indian atrocities, war crimes and crimes against humanity, that are being committed against the people of IOJK, and salute the Kashmiris’ struggle for independence,” he added.

Afridi said the ideology of Pakistan was the basis for the establishment of Pakistan, under which the Muslim leadership refused to be dominated by the Hindutva mentality and struggled for the establishment of a separate state. “The sacrifices of the freedom fighters of IOJK will not go in vain. We salute the sacrifices of the freedom fighters. We believe that the people of IOJK will soon breathe a sigh of relief and will be given the right to self-determination,” he concluded.