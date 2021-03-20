Sindh information minister inaugurates capacity building training

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government & Forests Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said that continuous training and capacity building of officers was necessary not only to utilise their services, in a befitting manner but to obtains better results of the tasks assigned to them.

He said this while talking at the inaugural ceremony of capacity building of officers and officials at a local hotel. Secretary Information Rafique Ahmed Buriro, Secretary Transport Shariq Ahmed and all officers of headquarter Karachi were present on the occasion.

Shah said that Information Department has the responsibility of representing Sindh government and with ever growing media especially social and digital media the responsibility of the department has increased manifold. Emergence and popularity of social media is a huge challenge for the department and the officers must equip themselves for negotiating news being posted on social media, he added.

The minister said that the provincial government is committed to ensure good governance to deliver better services to masses and in this regard every possible step is being taken.

Secretary Information Rafique Ahmed Buriro while addressing the event, said that various reforms have been introduced in the department to improve its working. Released advertisements are being displayed on official website of the department regularly, he further said and added that an endowment fund is being established for journalist to provide financial assistance to journalists in need of finances.

Director Admin & Accounts Syed Azeem Shah on in his address highlighted salient features of this training programme.