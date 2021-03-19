World

‘Go back Modi’: Muslims, students protest Indian PM’s visit to Bangladesh

'India’s subordinate government of Hasina has invited Modi, we are here to protest against that,' Hossain Mohammed Anwar said

By Agencies

DHAKA: Muslims and student activists rallied in Bangladesh’s capital on Friday to denounce the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the celebration of the country’s 50th anniversary of independence.

Modi is due to arrive in Dhaka on March 26, which Bangladesh celebrates as its independence day. It was the date in 1971 when Bangladesh declared itself independent from Pakistan. Aided by India, Bangladesh emerged as a new nation after nine months of war.

After Friday prayers, about 500 Muslims marched onto the streets outside the country’s main Baitul Mokarram Mosque in downtown Dhaka amid tight security.

The protesters carried no banners and did not declare if they have any allegiance to any political parties. They took their shoes in their hands to show disrespect to Modi. They chanted anti-India and anti-Modi slogans, asking him not to come to Dhaka.

Separately, about 200 left-leaning student activists marched through streets on Dhaka University campus where they called Modi “the butcher of Gujarat”.

Some protesters carried posters reading “Go Back Modi, Go Back India” and “Go Back Killer Modi.”

Modi was chief minister in the western state of Gujarat in 2002 when Hindu-Muslim riots left more than 1,000 people dead. Allegations that authorities allowed and even encouraged the bloodshed have long followed Modi, who has repeatedly denied having any role. India’s Supreme Court has said it found no evidence to prosecute him.

The protesters criticised Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for inviting Modi, saying the two countries had many disputed issues. The protesters said Modi and his Hindu-nationalist party oppressed Muslims in India. They also criticised the killings of Bangladeshis by Indian border guards. India says such casualties happen when Bangladeshis are involved in cross-border smuggling and attempt to cross the border illegally.

“India’s subordinate government of Hasina has invited Modi, we are here to protest against that,” Hossain Mohammed Anwar said in front of the mosque.

Modi’s visit is the first foreign trip since the coronavirus pandemic began. He is scheduled to travel to a place outside Dhaka that is sacred to the Matua community of India’s West Bengal state.

Matua is a Hindu religious sect that is expected to determine the winner of at least seven constituencies in the Indian state’s assembly elections next month.

Previous articlePakistan to raise objections on Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai hydroelectric plants at PIC’s Delhi moot: FO
Next articleSindh information minister inaugurates capacity building training
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down for 30 minutes globally

Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as the Facebook Messenger app, went down globally for around 30 minutes on Friday. Many users said that they...
Read more
Top Headlines

Afghan govt, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks after Moscow summit

MOSCOW: The Afghan government and the Taliban agreed on Friday to try to accelerate peace talks, at a meeting in Moscow that followed an international...
Read more
World

Top US, Chinese diplomats clash at start of first talks of Biden presidency

ANCHORAGE: The first high-level United States-China talks of the Biden administration got off to a fiery start on Thursday, with both sides levelling sharp rebukes...
Read more
World

Covid-19 reinfection rare, but more common in older people, study finds

LONDON: The majority of people who have had Covid-19 are protected from getting it again for at least six months, a study published on Wednesday...
Read more
World

Myanmar faces growing isolation as military tightens grip

Yangon: Myanmar faced increasing isolation on Thursday as further more restrictions on internet services hampered the ability of opponents of military rule to organise and...
Read more
World

Troubled US-China ties face new test in Alaska meeting

WASHINGTON: The United States and China will face a new test in their increasingly troubled relations when top officials from both countries meet in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Afghanistan conference

That Russia would host a conference at which the USA was also represented, by no less than Special Representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, should...

Sindh information minister inaugurates capacity building training

‘Go back Modi’: Muslims, students protest Indian PM’s visit to Bangladesh

Pakistan to raise objections on Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai hydroelectric plants at PIC’s Delhi moot: FO

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.