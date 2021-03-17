Zaheer Babar appointed PAF new chief

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has on Wednesday conferred its new leadership charge to Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar after the Prime Minister approved the appointment.

New Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar joined the air force back in 1986 as a fighter pilot and has discharged his duties as head of the fighter squadron, an operational air base and regional air commander.

Babar has been delivering on the post of Deputy Chief of Air Staff.

Separately today, the PAF fighter jets took part in a full-dress rehearsal for the upcoming Pakistan Day (March 23) parade.

The PAF jets took to the skies, demonstrating various acrobatic skills during the rehearsal.