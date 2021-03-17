World

Biden vows Russia’s Putin will ‘pay a price’ for US election meddling

By Agencies
FILE - In this March 10, 2011, file photo, Vice President of the United States Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. Putin won’t congratulate President-elect Joe Biden until legal challenges to the U.S. election are resolved and the result is official, the Kremlin announced Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin will face consequences for directing efforts to swing the 2020 US presidential election to Donald Trump, and that they would come soon.

“He will pay a price,” Biden told ABC News in an interview that aired on Wednesday. Asked what the consequences would come, he said, “You’ll see shortly.”

His comments come after a US intelligence report on Tuesday bolstered longstanding allegations that Putin was behind Moscow’s election interference, an accusation Russia called baseless.

At the same time, Biden noted that “there’s places where it’s in our mutual interest to work together” such as renewing the START nuclear agreement, adding that the two leaders have a known history.

“I know him relatively well,” Biden said, adding that “the most important thing dealing with foreign leaders in my experience […] is just know the other guy.”

Of Putin, Biden said he does not think the Russian leader has a soul. Asked if he thought Putin was a killer, he told ABC: “I do.”

Previous articleFazl urges Nawaz to return after Zardari snub
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Indian pilot killed in MiG-21 fighter jet crash

A pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was killed on Wednesday after his MiG-21 fighter jet crashed in central India, officials said. The accident...
Read more
World

Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers

NIAMEY: Gunmen on motorcycles attacked a group of civilians returning from market day in a volatile corner of Niger, leaving at least 58 people...
Read more
World

Court says Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional

TOKYO: A Japanese court ruled Wednesday the government’s ban on same-sex marriages is unconstitutional, recognising the rights of same-sex couples for the first time...
Read more
World

India’s coronavirus infections rise by highest in three months

BENGALURU: India’s daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since December 13 and...
Read more
World

Merkel’s party slides in poll as anger grows over virus management

BERLIN: Support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives has hit its lowest level in a year, a poll released on Wednesday showed, as frustration...
Read more
World

New coronavirus variant found in French region of Brittany: French government

PARIS: A new coronavirus variant has been found in the French region of Brittany, said the French health ministry in a statement late on Monday,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Three major Lahore hospitals face vaccine shortage

Three major hospitals within the provincial capital, Lahore, have reported that they no longer have a supply of vaccine to provide to patients due...

Pakistan urges representation of world’s under-representative regions in UNSC

Indian pilot killed in MiG-21 fighter jet crash

SHC extends PPP leader’s bail in NAB cases

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.