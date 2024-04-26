Commerce minister stresses importance of intellectual property rights in achieving sustainable development goals

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, stressed the pivotal role of Intellectual Property (IP) Rights in driving innovation, creativity, and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Pakistan.

Kamal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prioritize the development of a robust national Intellectual Property framework, fostering innovation and ensuring equitable access to its benefits, especially for marginalized communities.

Speaking at a seminar organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) to commemorate World Intellectual Property Day 2024, Kamal highlighted Pakistan’s abundance of natural resources, urging their streamlined utilization.

“This day holds special significance as we reflect on the crucial role of intellectual property in fostering innovation, creativity, and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals,” Kamal stated.

Under the theme “IP and SDGs: Building our Common Future with Innovation and Creativity,” the event drew senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce, IPO, businessmen, and academia.

Kamal pledged government support to promote partnerships and collaborations between government, industry, academia, and civil society to drive innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly emphasizing technologies supporting SDG achievement.

Emphasizing the strategic role of IP in accelerating SDG progress, Kamal committed to advancing policies strengthening the IP ecosystem, with a focus on sustainable development.

He underscored investment in capacity-building initiatives to enhance awareness and understanding of IP rights among entrepreneurs, researchers, and innovators, enabling effective IP leverage for sustainable development.

Acknowledging challenging times, Kamal stressed the need for innovation to enhance local product competitiveness, capture international markets, and boost exports.

Kamal praised IPO-Pakistan and ICCI for commemorating the day, expressing commitment to promoting IP rights and raising awareness.

Highlighting the significance of IP Rights, Kamal described them as fundamental drivers of innovation and creativity, incentivizing investment in research and development, leading to new technologies, products, and services.

He emphasized IP’s critical role in addressing SDG challenges, from poverty eradication to promoting economic growth and fostering inclusive societies.

Kamal noted IP’s enabling role across sectors, supporting advancements in healthcare, sustainable agriculture, and clean energy solutions.

Assuring Ministry of Commerce support, Kamal endorsed ICCI’s expo-center and industrial estate extension projects, promoting trade and investment opportunities in the federal capital.

Seeking proposals from the business community, Kamal pledged their incorporation in the upcoming federal budget to promote business development in Pakistan.

ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari emphasized the need for a proper mechanism for strict IP rights implementation and rationalizing power tariffs to enhance local product competitiveness and boost exports for sustainable economic development and social prosperity.