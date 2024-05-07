NATIONAL

Grade 9 matric exam paper allegedly leaked on social media

By Staff Report

The computer science paper for 9th grade purportedly surfaced on social media on the day of the exam.

A spokesperson from the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) stated that they are presently unable to verify the authenticity of the paper circulating on social media.

Examinations for both grade 9 and 10 commenced today. The chairman of BSEK has advised students against bringing mobile phones to the exam hall, cautioning that any violations will result in confiscation.

In the morning session, science group papers are being administered, with general group papers scheduled for the second session.

This year, the board office introduced online admit cards. Students can access their examination centers through the admit cards.

The spokesperson noted that those who submitted their forms online can print their admit cards. Additionally, students who missed the deadline for submitting exam forms for the 9th or 10th grades have until May 10 to do so.

Late submission of exam forms will incur a Rs3,500 late fee. Furthermore, exams missed during this period will be rescheduled for a later date.

