President Zardari advocates dialogue to address Balochistan’s challenges

During a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti in Quetta, President Zardari emphasized the importance of dialogue in addressing the myriad issues faced by Balochistan.

Zardari’s comments were made during his three-day visit to Balochistan, marking his first official trip to the province since assuming the presidency for the second time.

Ahead of his visit, it was reported that the president would receive briefings on the overall law and order situation and development projects in the province.

Accompanied by CM Bugti and newly appointed Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, President Zardari reiterated the government’s commitment to Balochistan’s prosperity, identifying it as a top priority.

Highlighting the province’s significance due to its mineral wealth and coastline, Zardari pledged to enhance agricultural productivity in Balochistan’s barren lands and modernize the extraction of mineral resources.

He stressed the need to exploit Balochistan’s natural resources to meet the country’s economic needs effectively.

Zardari’s remarks come amid Balochistan grappling with various challenges, including climate change and security concerns.

Expressing determination to foster Balochistan’s development, the president mentioned ongoing support for low-income families through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and efforts to expand its coverage.

He also recalled the significance of the 18th Amendment in bolstering provincial rights.

Meanwhile, CM Bugti welcomed Zardari’s visit, describing it as a demonstration of the president’s amicable rapport with the people of Balochistan.

Bugti echoed Zardari’s call for dialogue, affirming that political discussions could resolve the province’s issues.

Emphasizing high expectations from the President House, Bugti identified climate change, law and order, and governance as paramount challenges confronting Balochistan.