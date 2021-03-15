Pakistan’s cricket team to get tested for Covid-19 today

Ahead of the ODIs and T20Is scheduled with South Africa next month, Pakistan’s cricket team will undergo the first round of coronavirus testing on Tuesday.

Speaking to a local news outlet, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials said that the tests would be taken at the players and officials’ respective cities. Later, on March 18, the team will gather in Lahore for the second round of testing, they said.

Before the team’s departure to South Africa on March 26, the third and fourth rounds of testing will be held on March 21 and 24, respectively.