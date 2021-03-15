HEADLINES

Walk-in vaccination for people aged 70 to begin today

By News Desk
A health worker receives a dose of Sinopharm's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, donated by China, at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has said that people aged 70 years or older, who have registered for vaccination, can walk into any vaccination centre from tomorrow and get inoculated against Covid-19.
In a statement, the NCOC said that the citizens would have to show their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) at the vaccination centre. They can register by sending their CNIC number to 1166.
This is applicable for all provinces and regions in the country, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Previous articleMechanics of weight management
Next articlePakistan’s cricket team to get tested for Covid-19 today
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s cricket team to get tested for Covid-19 today

Ahead of the ODIs and T20Is scheduled with South Africa next month, Pakistan’s cricket team will undergo the first round of coronavirus testing on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Universities to conduct online classes for 2 weeks in selected cities: HEC

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday announced that all universities shall continue to operate as per guidelines issued earlier except for universities in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to induct PMS/PCS officers into 729 PAS posts

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to open 729 posts of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) for promotions and induction of Provincial Management Services (PMS)/ Provincial...
Read more
HEADLINES

Businessmen in Islamabad defy new Covid restrictions

ISLAMABAD: As the shutdowns of market and business following the spread of coronavirus have already affected the business activities last year, the business community...
Read more
HEADLINES

PML-N agrees to tender resignations before long march; PPP undecided

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary party on Monday decided to submit resignations to party leader Maryam Nawaz before the announcement of long march...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rangers official martyred, 10 injured in Karachi attack

Attacks on security personnel continue in the country as a Rangers official was martyred and 10 other people got injured in a blast reported...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Will guns remain silent at LoC?

In a major development to deescalate tensions, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India have agreed to strictly observe the...

Universities to conduct online classes for 2 weeks in selected cities: HEC

National carrier in a shambles

Quarantine centers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.