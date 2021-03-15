Walk-in vaccination for people aged 70 to begin today

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has said that people aged 70 years or older, who have registered for vaccination, can walk into any vaccination centre from tomorrow and get inoculated against Covid-19.

In a statement, the NCOC said that the citizens would have to show their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) at the vaccination centre. They can register by sending their CNIC number to 1166.

This is applicable for all provinces and regions in the country, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.