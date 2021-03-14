Ministers flay PML-N’s Latif for anti-Pakistan remarks

ISLAMABAD: Various ministers on Sunday criticised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif for his ‘Pakistan Khappay’ remarks, accusing him of issuing an anti-Pakistan statement.

Latif on Saturday had said during a current affairs show on a private TV channel that if anything happened to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N will not say “Pakistan Khappay”.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said Latif’s statement had made it clear that money was dearer to the PML-N than anything else.

He stressed that those who talk against the solidarity of the country would meet the same fate that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain had met, adding that Latif should apologise for the remarks.

“This Maryam Safdar sycophant Javed Latif has the audacity to threaten to break up Pakistan. Any fool who places loyalty to the leader above loyalty to the country is a disgrace & should be dealt with accordingly,” tweeted Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi.

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan lashed out against the statement, saying it is “the height of madness and shamelessness”.

“For this [statement] they deserve punishment, not forgiveness,” she tweeted.

“The people who are against the solidarity of the country will be dealt with an iron hand as institutions and the state are supreme and no one will be allowed to utter any non-sense against the state of Pakistan,” Dr Firdous said while talking to the media on Sunday.

She criticised Latif for his anti-Pakistan balderdash, adding Latif’s statement has made it clear that PML-N has the covert support of Modi and Research and Analysis Wing

(RAW) for its controversial statements against the motherland.

She also impressed upon Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to ban Javed Latif from attending talk shows on TV channels.

She asserted that the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is a perpetual reality while characters like Maryam will fade away soon, adding that hurling threats to one’s own country for some political purposes is tantamount to treachery which the PML-N should avoid.

The special assistant said that no one will be allowed to mislead the nation and reminded the PML-N that the blood of countless martyrs is included in the foundation of Pakistan. She stressed on the occasion that land grabbers and gas thieves should remember the difficulties and sacrifices rendered by the Muslims of the sub-continent for eking out a separate homeland.

She pointed out a majority of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership is not ready to follow the scathing narrative of the Sharif family against institutions.

Firdous further reminded the nation that PML-N minions used to hold Zulfikar Ali Bhutto responsible for the East Pakistan debacle and also held Asif Ali Zardari responsible for the broad daylight murder of Benazir Bhutto.

“Mian Javaid Latif’s gibberish is, in fact, a narrative of the enemy vis-à-vis the state of Pakistan and, regrettably, the PML-N is espousing this agenda for some political gains,” she said.

She appealed to the media and the citizens to totally boycott Javaid Latif and such obsequious sycophants of the Sharif family. She regretted that the Sharif family is ready to risk the security of Pakistan for its benefits and interests.

She said that PML-N is nervous as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file an appeal against the “fake princess”.

“The PML-N is not a political party but a slave association of the royal family and the people of Pakistan are ready to get rid of them,” she said.

Firdous said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to empower small provinces and by giving priority to a small province for the post of Senate deputy chairman, Prime Minister Imran Khan has included erstwhile FATA in the mainstream agenda.

She said that Punjab is playing the role of a ‘big brother’ to other provinces and standing shoulder to shoulder with the brothers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and Sindh.

The SACM asserted that the people of Pakistan are committed to rid this country of corrupt practices. She said that inflation is the biggest challenge for the government and when there is a rise in global oil prices, the government has to increase the price of oil commodities.

She informed that ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soey Ga’ programme, launched by the PM Imran and aimed at providing a free meal to the poorest and needy segments of the society, is a pro-poor initiative and the government has decided to give targeted subsidy on it.

Firdous said that a subsidy package on essential food items worth billions of rupees would be made available to the people during Ramadan.