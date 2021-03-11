Air pollution is the presence of substances in the atmosphere that are harmful to the death of human and other living beings. There are many sources that cause air pollution including smokes of vehicles, burning materials, facilities’ smokes and so on. It surprises when to listen that air pollution is a major public health problem across the world. A recent report by World Health Organization (WHO) says that air pollution was responsible for almost 10 million deaths in 2018. Overall, up to 35 percent of total deaths occur due to lung related diseases caused directly or indirectly by air pollution. However, it shocks more than that does to listen that in some undeveloped countries like Pakistan, where an estimation shows about 128,000 people die annually from air pollution. Pakistan with some most popular cities for air pollution is known in the world like Lahore, Karachi and more, where everyday air gets worse then previous moments and a lot of people get different diseases from air pollution. So, it is almost the responsibility of everyone to work collectively to reduce air pollution from the root.

Sameer Aslam

Awaran