Opinion

Air pollution

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Air pollution is the presence of substances in the atmosphere that are harmful to the death of human and other living beings. There are many sources that cause air pollution including smokes of vehicles, burning materials, facilities’ smokes and so on. It surprises when to listen that air pollution is a major public health problem across the world. A recent report by World Health Organization (WHO) says that air pollution was responsible for almost 10 million deaths in 2018. Overall, up to 35 percent of total deaths occur due to lung related diseases caused directly or indirectly by air pollution. However, it shocks more than that does to listen that in some undeveloped countries like Pakistan, where an estimation shows about 128,000 people die annually from air pollution. Pakistan with some most popular cities for air pollution is known in the world like Lahore, Karachi and more, where everyday air gets worse then previous moments and a lot of people get different diseases from air pollution. So, it is almost the responsibility of everyone to work collectively to reduce air pollution from the root.

Sameer Aslam 

- Advertisement -

Awaran

Previous articleRegistering Madrassas
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Registering Madrassas

Registration of seminaries and mosques is being made easier and the registration process for Madaris wil be completed ahead of new academic year, said...
Read more
Letters

Social media effects

As we know that we live in an advanced society and day by day we are becoming addicted to social media and spending most...
Read more
Editorials

In politics nothing remains secret

That Yousaf Raza Gilani defeated Dr Hafeez Sheikh for the Senate had come as a shock to the PTI leadership. Subsequent petitions to challenge...
Read more
Editorials

Sustainable schemes?

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sentiments which do him credit, while inaugurating the ‘Meals on Wheels’ scheme, which would not only convey food to...
Read more
Comment

Mixing competence with corruption

In the formative years of Pakistan, corruption was contained while competence prevailed, but not any longer. Those who are competent are invariably corrupt, while...
Read more
Comment

Domestic violence against Women in Pakistan

Despite strict laws and social awareness, domestic violence is prevalent in Pakistan at an alarming rate. Almost one in three Pakistani women report facing...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Sustainable schemes?

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sentiments which do him credit, while inaugurating the ‘Meals on Wheels’ scheme, which would not only convey food to...

Sindh LG minister says construction for bridge on River Indus to begin

Usman Buzdar

Buzdar, Nong Rong discuss social sector development

PM felicitates Muslims on Shab-e-Meraj

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.