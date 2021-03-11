Opinion

Registering Madrassas

By Editor's Mail
Registration of seminaries and mosques is being made easier and the registration process for Madaris wil be completed ahead of new academic year, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East. Talking to visiting delegates of Ulemas-Mashaykh and minorities here on Tuesday in Raza Hall, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said rights of minorities living in Pakistan have been categorically enshrined in the Constitution adding that minorities’ rights will be protected at every respective forum in accordance of the constitution. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that the government is dedicated to address the issues of Masajid-o-Madaris, Ulemas-Mashaykh and Religious community and endeavours are being made to address their respective issues by approaching them. He said that the new examination boards of Masajid-o-Madaris will not weaken the seminaries. Registration process of Masajid-o-Madaris is being made easier and the registration process will be completed ahead of the new academic year. The government does not want to make any change in the  curriculum of Madaris and negotiations are underway with the Ulemas-Mashaykh on the Evacuee Trust Property Act. The rights of minorities will be protected at every level in accordance with the constitution, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi adding that Masajid-o-Madaris are more safe comparitively to erstwhile regimes. Leading Ulemas and representatives present on this occasion include Mohammad Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Mohammad Aslam Qadri, Maulana Mohammad Aslam Siddiqui, Allama Anwar-ul-Haq Mujahid, Mehr Abdul Khaliq Marali, Maulana Abdul Malik Asif, Abdul Majid Wattoo, Qari Abdul Rashid, Maulana Yaqub Sheikh, Qari Omar Usman Madani, Maulana Mohammad Ahmad Maki, Maulana Qari Qasim Sangi, Mufti Muhammad Imran Muawiyah, Qari Muhammad Ijaz Malik, Maulana Bilal Saqib, Maulana Ashraf, Maulana Azam Shehzad, Maulana Azam Farooqi. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that conspiracies are being hatched to make anarchy and chaos in the country. He said no individual, group or organisation will be allowed to insult and excommunicate believers of other religions and religious sects. Believers in all schools of thought and religions must respect the sanctity of others believers and faithfuls. He said that the present government is the guardian of Masajid-o-Madaris and the belief in the Finality of prophethood and Namoos-e-Risalat. The people have confidence in Imran Khan and we invite the opposition to work together to eradicate usury, extremism, terrorism and corruption from the country. Talking to media, following the meeting, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Imran Khan has proved by taking a vote of confidence that those who voted for Yousuf Raza Gilani have no conscience alive. He added that if the members of National Assembly have opposite views then how Imran Khan secure confidence vote. There is urgent need for tolerance between the political parties, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi adding that the language used by the political leaders on the media and social media is regrettable. He said that governments do not go away with long marches. There was a long march last year too. Those who are interested should complete it once more. Masajid-o-Madaris will not be part of any movement that spreads chaos and anarchy in the country,  said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

Sohail Ali Khan 

Islamabad

