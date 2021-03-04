SC verdict

After a long wait , SC has at last gave its verdict on Monday on the ridiculous reference of the government regarding open or secret balloting in the Senate election.

The Constitution is very clear about the election mode and there is no ambiguity. However, that it took several days for the Supreme Court to say this very evident provision in the Constitution , warrants criticism . First of all , presidential reference to the SC was uncalled for . It has wasted so many precious hours of the superior judiciary which was besieged unnecessarily in a matter of irrelevant importance , whereas it has so many other cases to decide. By the way , it is worthwhile to calculate the financial implications the nation had to bear as a result thereof , by calculating the judges hours spent on this mindless reference. At the same time , one wonders if the verdict was possible in such a clear cut case in a day or two rather than spending so many precious days and working hours of the honourable court ?

Riaz Bhutta

Lahore