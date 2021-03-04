Now China-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor

The academic and research collaboration between China and Pakistan have witnessed impressive growth in last few decades. With huge investment of Chinese government in research and development, more than 100 Chinese Universities are today placed in the global best 500 universities of the world, according to The Times Higher Education Ranking (2021), the Shanghai Jiao Thong Universities ranking (2020) and US News and World Report (2020).

While looking at the significance of intellectual and knowledge connectivity, alongside the physical routes, the Higher Education Commission has been timely in establishing a CPEC centre at its headquarters. Under this initiative, a consortium of CPEC universities has been created, which is now comprised of more than 50 universities. Lately, the HEC approved a project to establish aKnowledge and Research Corridor between the two countries. The main aim of the project is to create collaboration amongst the Chinese and the Consortium Universities of Pakistan for strengthening the Chinese Road and Belt Intuitive (RBI), to exploit the opportunities of China’s appetite for the global talent hunt, and support the universities of Pakistan for human resource development, identifying the long term challenges in implementation of the CPEC and analysis of Chinese culture and history for drawing lessons for the development of Pakistan.

The faculty and students of Pakistani Universities in general, and KIU in particular, would need to draw abreast for harnessing the opportunities provided under CPEC Knowledge and Research Corridor. Drew Faust, President of Harvard University, once said: “Higher Education is the strongest, sturdiest ladder for socioeconomic mobility.” The CPEC Knowledge and Research Corridor (CKRC), will enhance the intellectual capacity of the faculty and staff of Pakistani higher education institutions, which will turn the youth force of Pakistan into a growth engine, as envisaged by HEC.

The components of the project are

Joint Research: For implementation of these strategies, HEC has proposed some of the way forward like joint research on selected themes of joint interest, which can include climate adaptation, sustainable mountain development, food security, urban planning, water resource management, supply chain management, IT entrepreneurship, medicinal plants, gemstones and mineral resource management, among others.

Talent Cultivation and Training: This component mainly focuses on the capacity building of faculty to strengthen the academic and intellectual relations. About 400 faculty members will be trained under this component both in Pakistan and China.

Post-doctoral research: Post-doctoral research and trainings provide ample opportunities to faculty for exchange of latest knowledge, research and technologies.

Short Term Trainings: Due to shortage of qualified PhD faculty in the newly established Universities in Pakistan, it may not be affordable for them to place most of the faculty on PhD studies or Post-Doc research. Hence a window of short term placement of 150 faculty and staff for short term trainings of two to three weeks will be provided.

Dual-degree programmes between Chinese and Pakistani Universities: Under the proposed project 10 BS and 20 MS students will be provided with this opportunity to complete their degrees under dual-degree programmes of Chinese and Pakistani Universities.

Conferences, Seminars, Workshops, Colloquia etc: In the current phase, about 12 International Conferences will be arranged at Pakistan and China to showcase the research in both countries, which will be focused on the challenges faced by the two countries, with special emphasis on the CPEC and the BRI.

Establishment of China Study Centres: At least six China Study Centres will be established across Pakistan, one each in the five provinces including Gilgit Baltistan, and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. These centres will focus on strengthening the Chinese language teaching, cultural and history studies and act as Think Tanks for paving the way for long-term understanding about the CPEC.

The Chinese New Normal of Economic Development, drawn by the current Chinese leadership, is based on the One Belt One Road (OBOR), lately called the Belt and Roads Initiative (BRI). The principal and strategic component of this network is the CPEC which is part of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. The multibillion mega projects under the CPEC are destined to usher in a new era of economic prosperity and peace in the region. These mammoth projects in the energy sector, the strengthening of physical and telecommunication networks, the upgradation and strengthening of Gwadar port and establishment of Export Promotions Zones across Pakistan, are collectively called the “Destiny Changer” in the region. The dividends of the first early-harvest phase of the CPEC have already created trickledown effects to the masses in Pakistan.

China and Pakistan are time-tested friends with shared boundaries, culture and history dating back to the ancient Silk Route. The two countries have always stood for inclusivity, peaceful co-existence and sustainable growth in the region. While inaugurating the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, President Xi-Jinping said: “Friendship between China and Pakistan is based on trust and mutual support, and we have been devoted friends through both good and hard times. Our friendship is a pacesetter for amicable relations.” The unwavering support of China to Pakistan’s stance on the issue of Kashmir, China’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and the enormous allocation of resources to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor as part of the One Belt One Road Initiative are some of the major dividends of this friendship. To restrain the hegemonic and expansionist designs of India and its BJP government led by Narendra Modi, the need for this partnership has further intensified in the last few years.

Gilgit Baltistan is a region blessed with unique opportunities by nature. The region has the distinction of being the converging point of three of the mightiest mountain ranges in the world, namely the Himalayas, the Karakorams and the Hindu Kush. Gilgit Baltistan being a gateway to the CPEC, and the Karakoram International University being a pioneer seat of higher learning, have been connected to China both physically, historically and traditionally. The flow of services and goods across the two regions under regional trade arrangements, provide unmatched opportunities to the people on both sides of the boarder. The KIU established its Confucius Centre years back to impart Chinese language literacy to the students and youth.

