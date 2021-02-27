Opinion

Don’t ignore SOPs

By Editor's Mail
The second wave of Covid-19 is more dangerous and causes more deaths than the first one. It is killing more people and creating several problems for every individual in the world. But still the people are ignoring ordered SOPs. Today we can’t see a single person who is wearing a face mask thus, the cases are increasing day by day. People think that the Covid-19 has gone, but actually it is not, it exists in the country. So, that’s why we need to strict on ourselves to follow the SOPs in everywhere and be saved from deadly virus.
Imran Sattar Nigwari
Balnigwar

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

