NATIONAL

Committee in IHC attack case identifies 150 lawyers

By INP

ISLAMABAD: A scrutiny committee tasked with probing the mob attack on Islamabad High Court (IHC) identified some 150 lawyers involved in the incident, the court said on Saturday.

A three-judge bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the order.

On February 8, scores of lawyers protesting against the demolition of their chambers by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) during an anti-encroachment operation wreaked havoc on the high court’s building.

The CDA’s clearance operation against the encroachments outraged the legal community who barged into the Chief Justice Block (CJB) of the high court and broke windows.

They also chanted slogans against IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah outside his chamber, leaving him trapped inside. Reports suggest Justice Minallah was inside his chamber at the time.

Initially, contempt of court case was launched against 21 lawyers involved in the attack. The court then issued notices to the lawyers involved in the attack.

As many as 32 lawyers are facing contempt of court proceedings for attacking the court building and manhandling him while 36 have been booked under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATC) for the rampage.

According to the order, notices against the arrested lawyers should be sent to the superintendent of Adiala Jail.

The bench has also directed all parties to submit their written responses to the court before the next hearing.

Meanwhile, lawyers from all over Pakistan will gather in Islamabad today to devise a collective strategy to counter action being taken against members of the legal fraternity.

Avatar
INP

Pakistan Today
