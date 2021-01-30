Six held for torturing a transgender

SIALKOT: The local police arrested six people, allegedly involved in torturing a transgender, here on Friday. According to details, a transgender, identified as Saba, was allegedly tortured in Syedan Wali village of Sialkot. The police arrested the accused and said that a case against them would be registered after receipt of the victim’s medical report.
