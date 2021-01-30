Rashida Begum passes away

Rashida Begum, wife of Chaudhry Nazar Muhammad, and mother of Shahid Hussain, passed away on Thursday.
Her funeral prayers were offered on Friday at 13 E/1, Gulberg III, Lahore.
The bereaved family had urged the people to offer dua for the deceased from their homes in view of the coronavirus situation and had informed the people that Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be followed for the funeral prayers.
