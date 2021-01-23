INTERVIEW

PM lauds female MPs' role in resolving public issues

Says SKMT Karachi to be biggest, most modern hospital

ISLAMABAD:

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that women parliamentarians are playing an effective role in the resolution of problems in their constituencies, which is quite welcoming.

The prime minister said this while talking to Asma Qadeer and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, members of National Assembly (MNAs), who called on him on Saturday.

Asma briefed the prime minister about the Sustainable Household Project and said, “The project will not only help meet needs of a middle-class house but also contribute to livelihood. The project is not only environment friendly for minimum carbon footprint but also has the capacity to transform a house into a sustainable unit.”

Asma felicitated the premier on positive results of the Billion Tree Tsunami project and also apprised him of the ongoing steps towards tree plantation, in which the National Highway Authority (NHA) is supporting her.

Ghulam Bibi briefed the prime minister about the ongoing development projects in Jhang. She also presented a proposal of provision of gas in Sial Sharif due to growing demand.

Separately, the prime minister has said that Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT), Karachi will be the biggest and most modern hospital in the country.

In a tweet, the premier expressed satisfaction that the construction work on the SKMT, Karachi is going on full pace. “Work on the basement of SKMT, Karachi (is) proceeding at a good pace after a slowdown during the Covid-19 crisis,” he tweeted.

Imran also shared a few photographs of the construction work.

