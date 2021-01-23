CITY

Balochistan fishermen warned of hurricane

The fishermen were directed to avoid going into the deep sea for fishing

By TLTP

QUETTA: The Balochistan Fisheries Department has directed the fishermen in Gwadar and Pasni to refrain from venturing into the deep sea till Monday (tomorrow) due to an expected hurricane.

The department in a statement on Saturday said that typhoons have been reported in coastal areas of Balochistan, including Gwadar and Pasni, following which the fishermen have been instructed to remain cautious.

The fishermen were directed to avoid going into the deep sea for fishing.

According to a directive issued by the department, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of a hurricane. Strong winds are likely in the coastal areas of Balochistan till Monday (tomorrow) due to the high tide. The statement asked the fishermen in Gwadar and Pasni to avoid the deep sea and take precautionary measures to avert any mishap.

