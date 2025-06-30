NATIONAL

Dar slams India’s ‘water terrorism’, vows to defend sovereignty

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Monday that India was attempting to weaponise water against Pakistan, vowing that Islamabad would not allow any infringement on its sovereignty or territorial integrity.

Speaking at an event marking the 52nd anniversary of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), Dar said India was trying to hold 240 million Pakistanis hostage through what he described as “water terrorism” — a reference to New Delhi’s holding in abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty.

“India cannot impose its will on Pakistan and must reconsider its policies,” the deputy prime minister said. He warned that India’s actions, including any attempt to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty unilaterally, would be unacceptable and counterproductive.

Dar accused India of aggression under the pretext of a false-flag operation, referring to the Pulwama incident, and asserted that Pakistan had responded effectively and immediately at the time.

He stressed that Pakistan remains committed to defending its sovereignty and will not allow its rights under international agreements to be compromised. “India wants to use water as a weapon, but Pakistan stands firm in protecting its interests,” he said.

The foreign minister also reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir, calling it a globally recognised dispute.

“A peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue is essential for stability in the region,” he said, while accusing India of gross violations of international law.

Dar welcomed the recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel, reaffirming Pakistan’s consistent support for Tehran’s legal position. He also urged that Iran’s nuclear issue be resolved through dialogue.

Commenting on the situation in Gaza, the foreign minister condemned the ongoing humanitarian crisis, expressing deep concern over atrocities being committed in the besieged Palestinian enclave. “Pakistan is seriously concerned about the deteriorating situation in the Middle East,” he added.

