National Assembly adjourned to pay respect for PPP lawmaker

PPP MNA Naveed Qamar and PTI MNA Abul Shaooor Shad paid tributes to the deceased MNA from NA-221 (Tharparkar) Pir Noor Muhammad Jeelani and offered a few words regarding his political career.

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) session was adjourned on Friday as a mark of respect for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Pir Noor Muhammad Jeelani who passed away last month due to coronavirus.

The session was started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and Naat, and NA Speaker Asad Qaisar presided over the proceedings.

He announced the panel of chairpersons for the 28th session of the National Assembly, wherein the members included MNAs Amjad Ali Khan, Riaz Fityana, Munaza Hassan, Bashir Virk, Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Shahida Akhtar Ali.

The house offered Fateha for both the former and incumbent lawmakers as well as their relatives who passed away in the recent past.

The deceased personalities including Senator Kalsoom Perveen, mother of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul-Haq, former prime minister Mir Zafar Ullah Khan Jamali, former National Assembly deputy speaker Nawaz Khokhar, the mother of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, journalist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry as well as the security personnel who had lost their lives in the line of duty.

PPP MNA Naveed Qamar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Abul Shaooor Shad paid tributes to the deceased MNA from NA-221 (Tharparkar) Pir Noor Muhammad Jeelani and offered a few words regarding his political career.

They said that Pir Noor Muhammad was a humble person with a soft heart and he would be remembered forever due to this politeness and struggle for the people of his constituency.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary-General (SG) Ahsan Iqbal complained about summoning the session of the National Assembly on short notice. He said there must be a schedule of National Assembly sessions and proper time should be given to lawmakers to join the session.

PPP MNA Naveed Qamar backed up Ahsan Iqbal and demanded that there should be timely information provided to lawmakers about the schedule of the sessions.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan admitted that session was called on short notice.

However, he appreciated PTI Chief Whip Aamir Dogar for ensuring the propagation of information to the MNAs about the session.

He assured that MNAs would be informed well before time about the session but asked Ahsan Iqbal to seriously participate in the proceedings of the session after its onset.

Later, the house was adjourned as a mark of respect for PPP MNA Pir Noor Muhammad Jeelani. The next sitting will be held on January 25, 2021.

