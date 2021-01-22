India-IS nexus to create instability in Pakistan, sabotage Afghan peace exposed

ISLAMABAD: Another great double game of the Indian government to destroy the regional peace with its links with Islamic State (IS), a banned terror international organisation, has been exposed.

According to the revelations made in the book of British-Indian author Avinash Paliwal, My Enemy’s Enemy, it has been clearly mentioned that India is holding a proxy war to create instability in Pakistan by carrying out terrorism activities with Afghanistan at Pakistan’s western border.

The mastermind of the attack on Sikhs Gurdwara in Kabul was also turned out to be an Indian citizen, the book stated. Paliwal further wrote India is playing the Baloch and Pashtun cards in Pakistan and that Indian intelligence tried to cultivate the Afghan Taliban but failed.

The statements of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy have also been compiled in the book while the author has also mentioned about the meeting of Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval with former Afghan president Hamid Karzai.

India is supporting IS to create instability in Pakistan and the United Nations has already identified the presence of terrorist groups in Kerala and Karnataka.

According to the revelations, the great game was started by India in 2019 but was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. “India is trying to disturb the Afghan peace process at any cost by adopting policies of the Pandit Chanakya,” the book revealed.

Paliwal further wrote that India tried to create unrest in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the recent incidents in Karachi and Mach are also part of that great game.

Earlier, European Union’s (EU) DisinfoLab, a Brussels-based disinformation watchdog, had exposed a forum that promoted India’s diplomatic interests to influence the EU and the United Nations (UN) with content critical of Pakistan.

After the shocking report of the disinformation watchdog, board members of the fake South Asia Democratic Forum (SADF) had resigned following increasing pressure and calls for stepping down.

According to EU DisinfoLab, South Asia Democratic Forum was created in 2011 by the Srivastava group. The news outlets were managed by Indian stakeholders, with ties to a large network of think tanks, NGOs, and companies from the Srivastava Group.

It is pertinent to mention here that in November 2020, the non-governmental group, after carrying out an investigation, in its initial findings had uncovered a nexus of 265 fake media outlets across 65 countries to influence the EU and the UN with content critical of Pakistan.