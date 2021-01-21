Pakistan asks India to end incarceration of Kashmir leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has asked India to immediately end illegal incarceration of Kashmir leaders on fabricated charges.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said on Thursday that Kashmiri leaders are under illegal detention in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK) and other parts of India, including notorious Tihar Jail. He said that incarceration of Kashmiri people is against the fundamental human rights, international conventions, and the international law.

The spokesperson said, “Pakistan condemns framing of concocted, fabricated, and politically motivated charges against Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik. A fictitious case relating to gunning down of four Indian Air Force personnel was launched against Yasin in March last year by the TADA court. The timing of reopening of old cases suggests that the BJP government is determined to frame the Hurriyat leadership for resisting the illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Chaudhri expressed concerns about the health condition of Yasin as he has a number of medical complications, which require appropriate treatment. He said imprisonment and torturing of Kashmiri leaders on the basis of their political ideology and struggle against illegal occupation is a true reflection of extremist mindset of the BJP-RSS regime, which has no respect for human rights of the people of Kashmir.

He urged the international community, especially the United Nations and Human Rights bodies, to take note of the human rights violations in the IOK and illegal incarceration of Kashmiris.