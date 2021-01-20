CITY

Awan says ECP protest was a ‘failed show’

By INP

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest outside the offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad was a failed show.

Awan, in a tweet, said despite no hurdles being placed by the government, the multiparty opposition alliance failed to gather a large crowd. Taking a jibe at the participants’ number, she said there were more people in Sahulat Bazars than in the protest.

She also asked PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to reveal details about the ownership of the foreign properties after the verdict of the London High Court in the Broadsheet case.

A day earlier, the government while terming the protest a failed show said it is ready and will welcome their [PDM’s] announced long march that it said would end the campaign seeking to oust the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said even without any hurdle, the PDM failed to show their power because of their hollow narrative.

The minister congratulated the police, Rangers, and law enforcement institutions for maintaining law and order without creating hurdles in the way of protest.

He also thanked the religious scholars and seminary students from Islamabad for not participating in the protest.

