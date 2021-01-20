CITY

NAB closes 20-year-old inquiries against Chaudhry brothers

In May last, the Q-League leaders had challenged the reopening of three cases after the passage of 20 years.

By INP

LAHORE:  In an important development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) closed two-decades-old investigations against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his cousin and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the agency informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali, conducted a hearing on a petition of Chaudhry brothers challenging the reopening of three cases after the passage of 20 years.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, the agency’s Lahore Director General Saleem Shehzad told the court all three assets beyond means inquiries against the Q-League leaders have been dismissed.

Meanwhile, the court also disposed of the petitions of the politicians for being ineffective after the closing of inquiries.

In their petition submitted May last, the PML-Q leaders said: “In [the] year 2000, then chairman of the respondent bureau proceeded to authorise investigation against the petitioners on the allegations of misuse of authority, assets beyond means and wilful default under National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.”

They said that the three investigations were recommended for closure by the investigating officers and the regional board of NAB in 2017 and 2018 when their arch-rivals, the PML-N, were in power.

However, they said, the NAB chairman approved in 2019 bifurcation of the investigations against them about allegations of assets beyond means 19 years after the investigations were authorised.

Previous articleBiden to assume US presidency amid deep division, raging pandemic
Next articleAwan says ECP protest was a ‘failed show’
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

Sindh chief secretary gets exemption from appearance in Daniel Pearl case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday exempted Sindh chief secretary Mumtaz Shah from appearing in a contempt petition in connection with the...
Read more
LAHORE

Awan says ECP protest was a ‘failed show’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest outside the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan among nations needing food assistance amid Covid-19: UN

LAHORE: United Nations agencies are warning that more than 350 million people in the Asia-Pacific region, including in Pakistan, are going hungry as the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran to visit S Waziristan today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit South Waziristan district today, his office said. وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان قبائلی اضلاع کی ترقی...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM failed to show power due to hollow narrative: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that after Tuesday's failed show of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the government will also welcome their...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tahir Rai appointed Balochistan IGP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday transferred Balochistan inspector general of police (IGP) Mohsin Hassan Butt and replaced him with Muhammad Tahir Rai. A notification...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

Biden to assume US presidency amid deep division, raging pandemic

WASHINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, assuming the helm of a country...

Domestic help accused of murder flees

Pakistan among nations needing food assistance amid Covid-19: UN

Imran to visit S Waziristan today

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.