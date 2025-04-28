Gene Hackman’s Autopsy Reveals Disturbing Details of His Last Days

Gene Hackman’s final autopsy report has revealed unsettling details about the actor’s last days before his death in February. According to the official report from the Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico, Hackman had not eaten for an extended period of time, as no food was found in his stomach during the autopsy performed on February 27.

The toxicology report showed trace amounts of acetone in Hackman’s system, which is consistent with prolonged fasting or diabetic- and fasting-induced ketoacidosis. Acetone levels were measured at 5.3 mg/dl, a finding indicative of his extreme fasting. Acetone is also produced following isopropanol ingestion, although no evidence of alcohol was found.

The autopsy further revealed that Hackman, 95, had a history of congestive heart failure and had experienced severe chronic hypertensive changes to his kidneys. Additionally, there were neurodegenerative features consistent with Alzheimer’s disease, which had contributed to his overall health decline.

Hackman’s cause of death was officially determined to be hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with advanced Alzheimer’s disease listed as a contributing factor. The report also noted that Hackman likely passed away on February 18, when his pacemaker last showed signs of activity.

The tragic circumstances surrounding Hackman’s death were compounded by the passing of his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, who died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) – a rare virus transmitted by rodents. Hackman tested negative for the virus. Officials believe Arakawa passed away on February 12, but Hackman, due to his mental state, may not have realized her death. The couple’s bodies were discovered in separate rooms of their home on February 25.

Arakawa, 65, and Hackman, 95, were found in their cluttered home, where it’s believed Hackman had been unknowingly living with his wife’s body for several days. The tragic details of their final days have left many heartbroken, as the couple’s death marks the end of an era for Hackman, a legendary actor known for his roles in films like The Royal Tenenbaums and The French Connection.