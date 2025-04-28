NATIONAL

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 28th April, 2025

By Web Desk

All Gold prices mentioned above are quoted by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Previous article
Sindh sets up heatwave relief camps as temperatures soar
Next article
Gene Hackman’s Autopsy Reveals Disturbing Details of His Last Days
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.