Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Five-Year Long ‘Nightmare’ Revealed

Prince William and Princess Kate have faced a series of personal and public challenges over the past five years, from family tensions to health crises, shaping their journey as a couple and as future monarchs.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have navigated the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the deaths of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth. In 2024, they endured another major setback as both Kate, 43, and King Charles, 76, were diagnosed with cancer. Throughout Kate’s treatment, William, 42, has remained a steady source of support.

Royal historian Amanda Foreman told PEOPLE that the couple’s resilience has been tested like never before. “The last five years have been a nightmare for them in every possible way — the past year even more so. That either crushes a marriage, or it brings them together,” she said, adding that their unity comes at a time when stability is crucial for the monarchy.

Prince William’s former private secretary, Jason Knauf, described the period as the “lowest” he has ever seen William. The prince himself acknowledged the difficulties during a 2024 trip to Cape Town, saying, “Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult… from a personal family point of view, it’s been brutal.”

Kate recently returned to royal duties after announcing her remission, while the couple has remained silent on their strained relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix series. Insiders note that their focus remains on their health, duties, and their three children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

One year after Kate’s diagnosis, royal biographer Robert Hardman told PEOPLE, “There is definitely a feeling of resetting the dial—of being back.” Former royal press secretary Ailsa Anderson added, “Fast-forward, and what a difference a year makes. She’s even more beloved in the nation’s hearts than she was.”