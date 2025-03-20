George Clooney Reveals His Wife And Kids ‘Hate’ Latest Change In Their Lives

George Clooney has admitted that his wife, Amal Clooney, and their children are not fans of his latest look, which he adopted for his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck.

The 63-year-old actor was recently seen entering the Winter Garden Theater, where he is performing in a stage adaptation of his 2005 film. To prepare for his role as CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow, Clooney dyed his signature salt-and-pepper hair brown, attempting to resemble his younger self from two decades ago.

While greeting fans outside the theater, Clooney joked about feeling old, acknowledging that his family was less than thrilled with his transformation. “My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair,” he previously told The New York Times. “My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop.”

Clooney was last seen in New York City with his natural silver hair but has since made the drastic change for the role. His original 2005 film was both a critical and commercial success, earning six Oscar nominations. With its Broadway adaptation now in previews ahead of its April 3 premiere, the play could be in contention for Tony Awards recognition.