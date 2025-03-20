Entertainment

George Clooney Reveals His Wife And Kids ‘Hate’ Latest Change In Their Lives

By Web Desk

George Clooney has admitted that his wife, Amal Clooney, and their children are not fans of his latest look, which he adopted for his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck.

The 63-year-old actor was recently seen entering the Winter Garden Theater, where he is performing in a stage adaptation of his 2005 film. To prepare for his role as CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow, Clooney dyed his signature salt-and-pepper hair brown, attempting to resemble his younger self from two decades ago.

While greeting fans outside the theater, Clooney joked about feeling old, acknowledging that his family was less than thrilled with his transformation. “My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair,” he previously told The New York Times. “My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop.”

Photo: Getty Images

Clooney was last seen in New York City with his natural silver hair but has since made the drastic change for the role. His original 2005 film was both a critical and commercial success, earning six Oscar nominations. With its Broadway adaptation now in previews ahead of its April 3 premiere, the play could be in contention for Tony Awards recognition.

Previous article
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Break Silence On Why They Had Falling Out
Next article
Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Five-Year Long ‘Nightmare’ Revealed
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Break Silence On Why They Had Falling...

PR expert Nick Ede has opened up about his past friendship with Meghan Markle, revealing that their relationship faded after she met Prince Harry. Speaking...

Brad Pitt And Tom Cruise Clash Over Next Project With Mikey Madison

Michelle Obama Opens Up About Family Decisions Amid Divorce Rumors

Omer Ayub Addresses Bizarre ‘Biscuit Theft’ Allegations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.